Ballistic Protection Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ballistic protection equipment involves protection of body and eyes against projectiles of various shapes, sizes, and impact velocities . Such protection is generally required for soldiers, policemen and general security personnel.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ballistic Protection Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ballistic Protection Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ballistic Protection Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Helmet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ballistic Protection Equipment include DowDuPont, Teijin Limited, Texas Armoring Corporation, Honeywell International, DSM, Protective Enterprises LLC, Homeland Security Group, Armor Holdings and Protech Solutions.

We surveyed the Ballistic Protection Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Helmet

Protective Vests and Jackets

Shields and Panels

Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense

Commercial

Homeland Security and Law Enforcement

Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ballistic Protection Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ballistic Protection Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ballistic Protection Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ballistic Protection Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

Teijin Limited

Texas Armoring Corporation

Honeywell International

DSM

Protective Enterprises LLC

Homeland Security Group

Armor Holdings

Protech Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ballistic Protection Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ballistic Protection Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ballistic Protection Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Protection Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ballistic Protection Equipment Compani

