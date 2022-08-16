Ballistic Protection Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ballistic protection equipment involves protection of body and eyes against projectiles of various shapes, sizes, and impact velocities . Such protection is generally required for soldiers, policemen and general security personnel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ballistic Protection Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208550/global-ballistic-protection-equipment-2022-2028-298
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ballistic Protection Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ballistic Protection Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Helmet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ballistic Protection Equipment include DowDuPont, Teijin Limited, Texas Armoring Corporation, Honeywell International, DSM, Protective Enterprises LLC, Homeland Security Group, Armor Holdings and Protech Solutions. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ballistic Protection Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Helmet
Protective Vests and Jackets
Shields and Panels
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Defense
Commercial
Homeland Security and Law Enforcement
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ballistic Protection Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ballistic Protection Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ballistic Protection Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ballistic Protection Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
Teijin Limited
Texas Armoring Corporation
Honeywell International
DSM
Protective Enterprises LLC
Homeland Security Group
Armor Holdings
Protech Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ballistic Protection Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ballistic Protection Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ballistic Protection Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Protection Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ballistic Protection Equipment Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and China Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Sales Market Report 2021
Global Ballistic Protection Equipment Market Research Report 2021