Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

Due to its stable chemical properties, high thermal conductivity, small thermal expansion coefficient and good abrasion resistance, silicon carbide has many other USES besides abrasive. For example, it has become the research focus in recent years as a semiconductor material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Power Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor include Norstel, Cree, Rohm, INFINEON, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA, Genesic Semiconductor, Fairchild Semiconductor and Microsemi and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Power Product

Discrete Product

Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Energy and Power

Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Norstel

Cree

Rohm

INFINEON

STMicroelectronics

TOSHIBA

Genesic Semiconductor

Fairchild Semiconductor

Microsemi

Renesas Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Se

