AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
AI-Driven Analytics Platform market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI-Driven Analytics Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Text Analysis
Speech Analytics
Image and Video Analytics
Segment by Application
Media
Insurance
E-commerce
Banking Enterprises
Others
By Company
OpenText Magellan
Tellius
ThoughtSpot
Verix
Sisense Fusion
Crux Intelligence
Clickvoyant
TImi Suite
SAS Enterprise Miner
Deep.BI
XLSCOUT
Zoho
Konfluence
Validata
Brightics ML
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Text Analysis
1.2.3 Speech Analytics
1.2.4 Image and Video Analytics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Media
1.3.3 Insurance
1.3.4 E-commerce
1.3.5 Banking Enterprises
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI-Driven Analytics Platform Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI-Driven Analytics Platform Pl
