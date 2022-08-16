AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

AI-Driven Analytics Platform market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI-Driven Analytics Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Text Analysis

Speech Analytics

Image and Video Analytics

Segment by Application

Media

Insurance

E-commerce

Banking Enterprises

Others

By Company

OpenText Magellan

Tellius

ThoughtSpot

Verix

Sisense Fusion

Crux Intelligence

Clickvoyant

TImi Suite

SAS Enterprise Miner

Deep.BI

XLSCOUT

Zoho

Konfluence

Validata

Brightics ML

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

Text Analysis

Speech Analytics

Image and Video Analytics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

Media

Insurance

E-commerce

Banking Enterprises

Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Dynamics

2.3.1 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Industry Trends

2.3.2 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Drivers

2.3.3 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Challenges

2.3.4 AI-Driven Analytics Platform Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI-Driven Analytics Platform Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top AI-Driven Analytics Platform Pl

