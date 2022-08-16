Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vacuum Melting Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam include BASF, DowDuPont, DIC Corporation, Stepan Company, Hunstman, OLEON, Hokoku Corporation, Carpenter and Lyondellbasell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vacuum Melting Method
Carrier Gas Melting Method
Azeotropic Vapor Method
Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Petroleum Industry
Electronic Equipment
Automobile Industry
Others
Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DowDuPont
DIC Corporation
Stepan Company
Hunstman
OLEON
Hokoku Corporation
Carpenter
Lyondellbasell
Shell
Sinopec
CNPC
Evonik
Perstorp
INVISTA
AGC Chemicals
Tosoh
Huafeng Group
Shandong Huacheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Polyols for Rigid Foam Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/