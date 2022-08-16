Uncategorized

Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Silicone Architectural Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicone Architectural Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyester Based

Glass Fabric Based

Other

Segment by Application

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

By Company

Valmieras Stikla?iedra

Temme // Obermeier

Jiangsu VEIK Technology

Sattler

Chukoh Chem

Sika

Atex Membrane

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Silicone Architectural Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyester Based
1.2.3 Glass Fabric Based
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tensile Architecture
1.3.3 Tents
1.3.4 Sun Shading and Sun Screening
1.3.5 Print Applications
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Production
2.1 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Silicone Architectural Membrane

 

