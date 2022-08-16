Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets in global, including the following market information:
Global Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conductive Form-In-Place Gaskets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets include Parker Chomerics, Nolato, Laird, Henkel, Rampf Group, Dymax Corporation, 3M, CHT UK Bridgwater and Nystein, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conductive Form-In-Place Gaskets
Non-Conductive Form-In-Place Gaskets
Global Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electronics
Other
Global Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Form-in Place (FIP) Liquid Gaskets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Parker Chomerics
Nolato
Laird
Henkel
Rampf Group
Dymax Corporation
3M
CHT UK Bridgwater
Nystein
Permabond
Dow
KÖPP
Wacker Chemie
DAFA Polska
MAJR Products
EMI-tec
ThreeBond Group
Hangzhou Zhijiang
DELO
