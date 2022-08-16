Sweet Potato Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Sweet Potato market analysis. The global Sweet Potato market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Sweet Potato market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Bright Harvest Sweet Potato

ConAgra Foods

Nash Produce

Sweet Potato Spirit

Ham Farms

Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients

Dole Food Company

McCain Foods

Heinz Company

Wayne Bailey Produce Company

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Sweet Potato report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Hannah Sweet Potatoes

Japanese Sweet Potatoes

Jewel Sweet Potatoes

Stokes Purple Sweet Potatoes

Garnet Sweet Potatoes

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Household

Food Services

Industrial

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Sweet Potato Market Overview

1.1 Sweet Potato Definition

1.2 Global Sweet Potato Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Sweet Potato Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Sweet Potato Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Sweet Potato Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Sweet Potato Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Sweet Potato Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Sweet Potato Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Sweet Potato Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Sweet Potato Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Sweet Potato Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Sweet Potato Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Sweet Potato Market by Type

3.1.1 Hannah Sweet Potatoes

3.1.2 Japanese Sweet Potatoes

3.1.3 Jewel Sweet Potatoes

3.1.4 Stokes Purple Sweet Potatoes

3.1.5 Garnet Sweet Potatoes

3.2 Global Sweet Potato Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sweet Potato Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Sweet Potato Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Sweet Potato by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Sweet Potato Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Sweet Potato Market by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Food Services

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Sweet Potato Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Sweet Potato by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Sweet Potato Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Sweet Potato Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Sweet Potato Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Sweet Potato by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

