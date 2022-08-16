Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre market was valued at 182.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 227.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phosphorous Flame Retardant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre include Toyobo, Toray, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, Carl Weiske, RADICI, DELIUS, Asahi Kasei, Huvis and Unifi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phosphorous Flame Retardant

Halogen Flame Retardant

Other

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FR Clothing

Home Textile

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toyobo

Toray

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Carl Weiske

RADICI

DELIUS

Asahi Kasei

Huvis

Unifi

Trevira CS

Shenghong Group

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Shanghai Defulun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant Polyeste

