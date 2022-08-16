Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre in global, including the following market information:
Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre market was valued at 182.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 227.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phosphorous Flame Retardant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre include Toyobo, Toray, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, Carl Weiske, RADICI, DELIUS, Asahi Kasei, Huvis and Unifi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phosphorous Flame Retardant
Halogen Flame Retardant
Other
Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
FR Clothing
Home Textile
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toyobo
Toray
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Carl Weiske
RADICI
DELIUS
Asahi Kasei
Huvis
Unifi
Trevira CS
Shenghong Group
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Shanghai Defulun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Polyester Fibre Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant Polyeste
