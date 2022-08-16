Craft Soda Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Craft Soda market analysis. The global Craft Soda market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Craft Soda market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Jones Soda

Reed€™s Inc.

JustCraft Soda

Q Drinks

Tuxen Brewing Company

Appalachian Brewing

Boylan Bottling

Wild Poppy Company

Gus

SIPP eco beverage

Crooked Beverage

The Original Craft Soda Company

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Craft Soda report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Natural Craft Soda

Organic Craft Soda

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Food Service & Drinking Places

Convenience & Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Craft Soda Market Overview

1.1 Craft Soda Definition

1.2 Global Craft Soda Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Craft Soda Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Craft Soda Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Craft Soda Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Craft Soda Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Craft Soda Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Craft Soda Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Craft Soda Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Craft Soda Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Craft Soda Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Craft Soda Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Craft Soda Market by Type

3.1.1 Natural Craft Soda

3.1.2 Organic Craft Soda

3.2 Global Craft Soda Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Craft Soda Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Craft Soda Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Craft Soda by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Craft Soda Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Craft Soda Market by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

4.1.2 Food Service & Drinking Places

4.1.3 Convenience & Specialty Stores

4.1.4 Online Stores

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Craft Soda Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Craft Soda by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Craft Soda Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Craft Soda Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Craft Soda Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Craft Soda by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

