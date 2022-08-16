Indirect Procurement BPO Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Indirect Procurement BPO market analysis. The global Indirect Procurement BPO market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Indirect Procurement BPO market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

IBM

Accenture

GEP

Infosys

Capgemini

Genpact

TCS

Xchanging

WNS

Aquanima

Optimum Procurement

Corbus

Wipro

HCL Technologies

Proxima

Aegis

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Indirect Procurement BPO report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Marketing Related Services

IT Related Services

HR Related Services

Facilities Management & Office Services

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

CPG & Retail

BFSI Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Healthcare & Pharma

Hi-Tech & Telecom

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Overview

1.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Definition

1.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market by Type

3.1.1 Marketing Related Services

3.1.2 IT Related Services

3.1.3 HR Related Services

3.1.4 Facilities Management & Office Services

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Indirect Procurement BPO by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market by Application

4.1.1 CPG & Retail

4.1.2 BFSI Sector

4.1.3 Manufacturing Sector

4.1.4 Healthcare & Pharma

4.1.5 Hi-Tech & Telecom

4.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Indirect Procurement BPO by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Indirect Procurement BPO by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

