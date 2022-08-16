FMCG Logistics Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the FMCG Logistics market analysis. The global FMCG Logistics market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the FMCG Logistics market in various places.
Major key players covered in this report are:
DHL Group
C.H. Robinson
Kuehne + Nagel
Ceva Logistics
APL Logistics
FedEx Corporation
XPO Logistics
Schneider
UPS
Nippon Express
DB Schenker
Hellmann Worlwide Logistics
Gefco S.A.
Agility Goods
Bollore Logistics
Rhenus Logistics
FM Logistic
Kenco Logistics
Penske Logistics
UTi Worldwide
Ryder System
CEVA Holdings
Expeditors
Eagle Global Logistics
Menlo Worldwide
Nexus Distribution
Regional Overview
A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this FMCG Logistics report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Transportation
Warehousing
Distribution & Inventory Management
Other Value-added Services
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Food and Beverage
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Household Supplies
Apparel/Footwear/Accessories
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 FMCG Logistics Market Overview
1.1 FMCG Logistics Definition
1.2 Global FMCG Logistics Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global FMCG Logistics Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global FMCG Logistics Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global FMCG Logistics Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global FMCG Logistics Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 FMCG Logistics Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 FMCG Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global FMCG Logistics Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global FMCG Logistics Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global FMCG Logistics Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 FMCG Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global FMCG Logistics Market by Type
3.1.1 Transportation
3.1.2 Warehousing
Distribution & Inventory Management
3.1.3 Other Value-added Services
3.2 Global FMCG Logistics Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global FMCG Logistics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global FMCG Logistics Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of FMCG Logistics by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 FMCG Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global FMCG Logistics Market by Application
4.1.1 Food and Beverage
4.1.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics
4.1.3 Household Supplies
4.1.4 Apparel/Footwear/Accessories
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global FMCG Logistics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of FMCG Logistics by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 FMCG Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global FMCG Logistics Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global FMCG Logistics Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of FMCG Logistics by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
