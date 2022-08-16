AD Server Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the AD Server market analysis. The global AD Server market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the AD Server market in various places.
Major key players covered in this report are:
Google
AdButler
Adzerk
Epom Ad Server
Revive Adserver
Facebook
OIO Publisher
AdGlare
Outbrain
Appnexus
Oath Ad Server
AdColony
Mintegral
TubeMogul
Unity Ads
Rubicon
Pubmatic
MoPub
AdSpeed
DoubleClick
Media.net
OpenX
Zedo
AdGear For Publishers
AerServe
Atlas Solutions
Regional Overview
A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this AD Server report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Publishers
Advertisers
Other
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 AD Server Market Overview
1.1 AD Server Definition
1.2 Global AD Server Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global AD Server Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global AD Server Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global AD Server Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global AD Server Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 AD Server Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 AD Server Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global AD Server Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global AD Server Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global AD Server Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 AD Server Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global AD Server Market by Type
3.1.1 Cloud-based
3.1.2 On-premises
3.2 Global AD Server Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global AD Server Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global AD Server Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of AD Server by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 AD Server Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global AD Server Market by Application
4.1.1 Publishers
4.1.2 Advertisers
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global AD Server Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of AD Server by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 AD Server Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global AD Server Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global AD Server Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of AD Server by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
