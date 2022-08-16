Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Segment by Type

Visible/Near Infrared (VNIR)

Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Medium Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Other

Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Segment by Application

National Defense Security

Environmental Monitoring And Mineralogy

Food And Agriculture

Life Sciences And Medical Diagnosis

Vegetation And Ecological Research

Environmental Recycling Field

Other

The report on the Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Headwall Photonics

Specim

Resonon

IMEC

Surface Optics

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Corning (NovaSol)

ITRES

Telops

BaySpec

Brimrose

Zolix

Wayho Technology

Inno-spec

Spectra Vista

Cubert

TruTag

Ocean Insight

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Headwall Photonics

7.1.1 Headwall Photonics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Headwall Photonics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Headwall Photonics Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Headwall Photonics Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Headwall Photonics Recent Development

7.2 Specim

7.2.1 Specim Corporation Information

7.2.2 Specim Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Specim Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Specim Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Specim Recent Development

7.3 Resonon

7.3.1 Resonon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Resonon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Resonon Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Resonon Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Resonon Recent Development

7.4 IMEC

7.4.1 IMEC Corporation Information

7.4.2 IMEC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 IMEC Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 IMEC Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 IMEC Recent Development

7.5 Surface Optics

7.5.1 Surface Optics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Surface Optics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Surface Optics Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Surface Optics Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Surface Optics Recent Development

7.6 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

7.6.1 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Corporation Information

7.6.2 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Recent Development

7.7 Corning (NovaSol)

7.7.1 Corning (NovaSol) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Corning (NovaSol) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Corning (NovaSol) Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Corning (NovaSol) Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Corning (NovaSol) Recent Development

7.8 ITRES

7.8.1 ITRES Corporation Information

7.8.2 ITRES Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ITRES Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ITRES Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 ITRES Recent Development

7.9 Telops

7.9.1 Telops Corporation Information

7.9.2 Telops Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Telops Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Telops Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Telops Recent Development

7.10 BaySpec

7.10.1 BaySpec Corporation Information

7.10.2 BaySpec Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 BaySpec Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 BaySpec Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 BaySpec Recent Development

7.11 Brimrose

7.11.1 Brimrose Corporation Information

7.11.2 Brimrose Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Brimrose Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Brimrose Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Brimrose Recent Development

7.12 Zolix

7.12.1 Zolix Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zolix Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zolix Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zolix Products Offered

7.12.5 Zolix Recent Development

7.13 Wayho Technology

7.13.1 Wayho Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wayho Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wayho Technology Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wayho Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Wayho Technology Recent Development

7.14 Inno-spec

7.14.1 Inno-spec Corporation Information

7.14.2 Inno-spec Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Inno-spec Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Inno-spec Products Offered

7.14.5 Inno-spec Recent Development

7.15 Spectra Vista

7.15.1 Spectra Vista Corporation Information

7.15.2 Spectra Vista Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Spectra Vista Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Spectra Vista Products Offered

7.15.5 Spectra Vista Recent Development

7.16 Cubert

7.16.1 Cubert Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cubert Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cubert Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cubert Products Offered

7.16.5 Cubert Recent Development

7.17 TruTag

7.17.1 TruTag Corporation Information

7.17.2 TruTag Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 TruTag Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 TruTag Products Offered

7.17.5 TruTag Recent Development

7.18 Ocean Insight

7.18.1 Ocean Insight Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ocean Insight Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ocean Insight Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ocean Insight Products Offered

7.18.5 Ocean Insight Recent Development

