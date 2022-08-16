Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Medical Artificial Intelligence market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Artificial Intelligence market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Disease Risk Prediction
Medical Imaging Assisted Diagnosis
Clinical Auxiliary Diagnosis And Treatment
Smart Health Management
Intelligent Hospital Management
Virtual Assistant
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Medical Institutions
Others
By Company
Ali Health
Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited.
Tencent
Tianjin Happy Life Technology Co., Ltd.
WeDoctor
Beijing Dongruan Wanghai Technology Co., Ltd.
Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd.
iCarbonX
Spring Rain Software
Infervision Technology
Zhejiang Taimei Medical Technology Co., Ltd
Sipai(Beijing)Network Techology Co.,Ltd.
TINAVI Medical Technologies Co.,Ltd.
Anhui iFLYHealth Co.,Ltd.
Spiritual Doctor Zhihui
General Electric
Medtronic
Johnson
Siemens
Nvidia Corporation
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disease Risk Prediction
1.2.3 Medical Imaging Assisted Diagnosis
1.2.4 Clinical Auxiliary Diagnosis And Treatment
1.2.5 Smart Health Management
1.2.6 Intelligent Hospital Management
1.2.7 Virtual Assistant
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Medical Institutions
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Medical Artificial Intelligence Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Medical Artificial Intelligence Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Medical Artificial Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Medical Artificial Intelligence Industry Trends
2.3.2 Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Drivers
2.3.3 Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Challenges
2.3.4 Medical Artificial Intelligence Market R
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Market Research Report 2022
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2030 Report on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel