Playing Cards Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | DiaoYu,Zhejiang Brother

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Playing Cards market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Playing Cards market size was valued at USD 2671.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3070.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.0% during review period.

Global key players of Playing Cards include Shanghai Yaoji Playing Card Co., Ltd., Ningbo Three A Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Santu Economic&Trade Development Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Binwang Playing Cards Co., Ltd., Cartamundi Group, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. China is the largest production area of Playing Cards, holds a share over 70%. In terms of product, the universal type holds a larger segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is personal entertainment, with a share of over 90%.

By Company

Cartamundi Group

Shanghai Yaoji Playing Card Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Santu Economic&Trade Development Group Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Three A Group Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Binwang Playing Cards Co., Ltd.

DiaoYu

Zhejiang Brother

Guangdong Quanmei Poker Co., Ld.

Segment by Type

Universal Type

Customized Type

Segment by Application

Personal Entertainment

Commerical Entertainment

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Playing Cards market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Playing Cards product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Playing Cards, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Playing Cards from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Playing Cards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Playing Cards breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Playing Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Playing Cards.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Playing Cards sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

