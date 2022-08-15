Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
The structure of single flute corrugated box is composed of cutting single flute corrugating board.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes in global, including the following market information:
Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Slot Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes include Greif, PCA, Pratt Industries, Sonoco Products Company, BillerudKorsn?s, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Klabin, Longchen and Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Slot Type
Nested Type
Folding Type
Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Printing Industry
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Agriculture
Food and Beverages
Other
Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Greif
PCA
Pratt Industries
Sonoco Products Company
BillerudKorsn?s
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Klabin
Longchen
Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd
Zhejiang Jingxing
Ji'an Group
Lee & Man
Zhejiang Rongsheng
Smurfit Kappa Group
Astron Paper & Board Mill
Eagle Paper International Inc
Thai Paper Mill Co
International Paper
Hazel Mercantile Limited
Universal Pulp & Paper
Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited
Mondi Group Plc
DS Smith Plc
Georgia-Pacific LLC
WestRock Company
KapStone Paper & Packaging Corporation
Metsä Board Oyj
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Players in Global Market
