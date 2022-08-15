Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The structure of single flute corrugated box is composed of cutting single flute corrugating board.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes in global, including the following market information:

Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global top five Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Slot Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes include Greif, PCA, Pratt Industries, Sonoco Products Company, BillerudKorsn?s, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Klabin, Longchen and Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Slot Type

Nested Type

Folding Type

Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing Industry

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Food and Beverages

Other

Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Greif

PCA

Pratt Industries

Sonoco Products Company

BillerudKorsn?s

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Klabin

Longchen

Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd

Zhejiang Jingxing

Ji'an Group

Lee & Man

Zhejiang Rongsheng

Smurfit Kappa Group

Astron Paper & Board Mill

Eagle Paper International Inc

Thai Paper Mill Co

International Paper

Hazel Mercantile Limited

Universal Pulp & Paper

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited

Mondi Group Plc

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific LLC

WestRock Company

KapStone Paper & Packaging Corporation

Metsä Board Oyj

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Flute Corrugated Cases/Boxes Players in Global Market



