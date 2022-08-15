Industrial Nonwovens Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Nonwovens in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Nonwovens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Nonwovens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Nonwovens companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Nonwovens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Nonwovens include Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Dupont, Ahlstrom, Glatfelter and TWE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Nonwovens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Nonwovens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fibers

Polymers

Global Industrial Nonwovens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric/Electronic

Filtration

Geotextiles

Graphic Arts

Industrial Sorbents/Mats

Industrial Wipes

Insulation

Others

Global Industrial Nonwovens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Nonwovens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Nonwovens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Nonwovens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Nonwovens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Freudenberg

Kimberly-Clark

Dupont

Ahlstrom

Glatfelter

TWE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Nonwovens Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Nonwovens Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Nonwovens Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Nonwovens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Nonwovens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Nonwovens Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Nonwovens Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Nonwovens Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Nonwovens Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Nonwovens Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Nonwovens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Nonwovens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Nonwovens Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Nonwovens Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Nonwovens Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Nonwovens Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

