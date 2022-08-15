Knitted Fabrics Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Knitted Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
Global Knitted Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Knitted Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Knitted Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Knitted Fabrics market was valued at 21570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27340 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Weft Knitted Fabrics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Knitted Fabrics include Guilford Mills (Lear), Gehring Tricot, Luxury Jersey Srl, Rebtex Inc, Macra Lace Company, Jason Mills, MDB Texinov, William J Dixon and Clover Knits, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Knitted Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Knitted Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Knitted Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Weft Knitted Fabrics
Warp Knitted Fabrics
Global Knitted Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Knitted Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clothing Industry
Civil Engineering
Automotive
Aerospace
Construction
Agricultural
Medical
Others
Global Knitted Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Knitted Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Knitted Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Knitted Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Knitted Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Knitted Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Guilford Mills (Lear)
Gehring Tricot
Luxury Jersey Srl
Rebtex Inc
Macra Lace Company
Jason Mills
MDB Texinov
William J Dixon
Clover Knits
SAS Textiles
Krishna Overseas
Fakir Fashion
Loyal Textiles Mills
Zhejiang Chaoda Warp Knitting
Zhejiang Adient Wanfang Textile Technology
Shanghai Tiqiao Textile Yarn Dyeing
Shaoxing Yiwei Textile
Jiangsu Xinkaisheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Knitted Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Knitted Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Knitted Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Knitted Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Knitted Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Knitted Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Knitted Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Knitted Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Knitted Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Knitted Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Knitted Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Knitted Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Knitted Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Knitted Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Fabrics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Knitted Fabrics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Weft Knitted
