Knitted Fabrics Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Knitted Fabrics in global, including the following market information:

Global Knitted Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Knitted Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Knitted Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Knitted Fabrics market was valued at 21570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27340 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Weft Knitted Fabrics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Knitted Fabrics include Guilford Mills (Lear), Gehring Tricot, Luxury Jersey Srl, Rebtex Inc, Macra Lace Company, Jason Mills, MDB Texinov, William J Dixon and Clover Knits, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Knitted Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Knitted Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Knitted Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Weft Knitted Fabrics

Warp Knitted Fabrics

Global Knitted Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Knitted Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing Industry

Civil Engineering

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Agricultural

Medical

Others

Global Knitted Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Knitted Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Knitted Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Knitted Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Knitted Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Knitted Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guilford Mills (Lear)

Gehring Tricot

Luxury Jersey Srl

Rebtex Inc

Macra Lace Company

Jason Mills

MDB Texinov

William J Dixon

Clover Knits

SAS Textiles

Krishna Overseas

Fakir Fashion

Loyal Textiles Mills

Zhejiang Chaoda Warp Knitting

Zhejiang Adient Wanfang Textile Technology

Shanghai Tiqiao Textile Yarn Dyeing

Shaoxing Yiwei Textile

Jiangsu Xinkaisheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Knitted Fabrics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Knitted Fabrics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Knitted Fabrics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Knitted Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Knitted Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Knitted Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Knitted Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Knitted Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Knitted Fabrics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Knitted Fabrics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Knitted Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Knitted Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Knitted Fabrics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Knitted Fabrics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Fabrics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Knitted Fabrics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Weft Knitted

