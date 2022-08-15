Acrylic Products Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Acrylic Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylic Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extruded Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Products include Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Polycasa, Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp, Unigel Group, Donchamp and Jumei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Extruded Acrylic

Cast Acrylic

Global Acrylic Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Others

Global Acrylic Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylic Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Polycasa

Plaskolite

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Donchamp

Jumei

Jiushixing

Guang Shun Plastic

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

GARY Acrylic Xishun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrylic Products Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

