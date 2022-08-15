Acoustic Tiles Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acoustic Tiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Acoustic Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acoustic Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Acoustic Tiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acoustic Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wooden Acoustic Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acoustic Tiles include STAR-USG, Beijing New Building Material, Armstrong, Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Burgeree, USG BORAL, Beiyang and Forgreener Acoustic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acoustic Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acoustic Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Acoustic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wooden Acoustic Tiles
Mineral Wool Acoustic Tiles
Fabric Acoustic Tiles
Polyester Acoustic Tiles
Other
Global Acoustic Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Acoustic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Acoustic Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Acoustic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acoustic Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acoustic Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acoustic Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Acoustic Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
STAR-USG
Beijing New Building Material
Armstrong
Saint-Gobain
Knauf Insulation
Burgeree
USG BORAL
Beiyang
Forgreener Acoustic
Leeyin Acoustic Panel
Shengyuan
Same Acoustic Panel Material
Hebei Bo Run-de
G&S Acoustics
Sound Seal
Whisper Walls
MBI Acoustical Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acoustic Tiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acoustic Tiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acoustic Tiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acoustic Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acoustic Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acoustic Tiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acoustic Tiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acoustic Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acoustic Tiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acoustic Tiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acoustic Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustic Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustic Tiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Tiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acoustic Tiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Tiles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acoustic Tiles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wooden Acoustic Tiles
