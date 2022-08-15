Microphytes (Microalgae) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microphytes (Microalgae) in global, including the following market information:
Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Microphytes (Microalgae) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microphytes (Microalgae) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spirulina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microphytes (Microalgae) include DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, Green A Biological, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering and Alltech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microphytes (Microalgae) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spirulina
Dunaliella Salina
Chlorella
Aphanocapsa
Other
Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Feed
Food
Biofuel
Other
Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microphytes (Microalgae) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microphytes (Microalgae) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microphytes (Microalgae) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Microphytes (Microalgae) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DIC Corporation
Cyanotech Corporation
Algaetech Group
TAAU Australia
Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina
Shengbada Biology
Green A Biological
Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering
Alltech
Parry Nutraceuticals
BlueBioTech
Roquette
Allma (Allmicroalgae)
Cyane
Archimede Ricerche
AlgaEnergy
Phycom
Necton
Chenghai Bao ER
Dongying Haifu Biological
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microphytes (Microalgae) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microphytes (Microalgae) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microphytes (Microalgae) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microphytes (Microalgae) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microphytes (Microalgae) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microphytes (Microalgae) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microphytes (Microalgae) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microphytes (Microalgae) Companies
4 S
