Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Desiccant bags protect bulk pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products from moisture during shipping and storage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag in global, including the following market information:
Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silica Gel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag include Multisorb Technologies, Sanner, CSP Technologies, Desiccare, W. R. Grace & Co, Desican, Clariant, Oker-Chemie and Flow Dry Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silica Gel
Activated carbon
Bentonite
Molecular Sieves
Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tablets
API’s
Capsules
Nutraceutical Product Packaging
Others
Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Multisorb Technologies
Sanner
CSP Technologies
Desiccare
W. R. Grace & Co
Desican
Clariant
Oker-Chemie
Flow Dry Technology
Levosil
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulk Pharmaceuticals Desiccant Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
