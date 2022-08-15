Faux Suede Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Faux suede is fabric that resembles natural suede leather. This fabric is not as durable as suede but it offers several benefits. Faux suede fabric is available at fabric or craft stores.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Faux Suede in global, including the following market information:
Global Faux Suede Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Faux Suede Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Faux Suede companies in 2021 (%)
The global Faux Suede market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Sided Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Faux Suede include Asahi Kasei, TORAY, KURARAY, Miko/SAGE, Tapis, Seiren, Rishabh Velveleen, Mitchell and Kolon Industries. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Faux Suede manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Faux Suede Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Faux Suede Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Sided Leather
Double-Sided Leather
Global Faux Suede Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Faux Suede Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Furniture
Footwear
Orthotic
Clothing
Others
Global Faux Suede Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Faux Suede Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Faux Suede revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Faux Suede revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Faux Suede sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Faux Suede sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi Kasei
TORAY
KURARAY
Miko/SAGE
Tapis
Seiren
Rishabh Velveleen
Mitchell
Kolon Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Faux Suede Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Faux Suede Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Faux Suede Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Faux Suede Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Faux Suede Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Faux Suede Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Faux Suede Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Faux Suede Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Faux Suede Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Faux Suede Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Faux Suede Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Faux Suede Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Faux Suede Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Faux Suede Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Faux Suede Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Faux Suede Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Faux Suede Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Single Sided Leather
4.1.3 Double-Sided Leather
4.2 By Type – Global Faux Suede Reve
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/