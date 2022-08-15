Heat Resistant Polyamide Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In general, Heat Resistant Polyamide should have a heat resistance temperature of more than 200 degrees Celsius.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Resistant Polyamide in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Heat Resistant Polyamide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat Resistant Polyamide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PA6T Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Resistant Polyamide include DowDupont, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray, BASF, Evonik and Genius and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heat Resistant Polyamide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PA6T
PA9T
PA46
Others
Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Components
Electrical and Electronic
Machinery
Others
Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Resistant Polyamide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Resistant Polyamide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heat Resistant Polyamide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Heat Resistant Polyamide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDupont
DSM
EMS-GRIVORY
Solvay
Mitsui Chemicals
Kuraray
BASF
Evonik
Genius
Kingfa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Resistant Polyamide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Resistant Polyamide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Resistant Polyamide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Resistant Polyamide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Resistant Polyamide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Resistant Polyamide Companies
4 S
