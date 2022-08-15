Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Soluble Antirust Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents include BYK (ALTANA), Evonik, Air Products, Sartomer (Arkema), BASF, Eastman, Elementis, Worlée-Chemie and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Soluble Antirust Agent
Oil Soluble Antirust Agent
Emulsion Type Antirust Agent
Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petrochemical Industry
Power Plant
Steel Industry
Chemical
Automobile
Others
Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BYK (ALTANA)
Evonik
Air Products
Sartomer (Arkema)
BASF
Eastman
Elementis
Worlée-Chemie
3M
Huntsman
DowDuPont
Momentive
HD MicroSystems
Akzo Nobel
OM Group
Allnex
SEM
Nippon
Yangzhou Lida Resin
Capatue Chemical
Solvay
Shin-Etsu Chemical
PPG
Hexpol Compounding
Henkel
Ashland
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
