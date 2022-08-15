Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Soluble Antirust Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents include BYK (ALTANA), Evonik, Air Products, Sartomer (Arkema), BASF, Eastman, Elementis, Worlée-Chemie and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Soluble Antirust Agent

Oil Soluble Antirust Agent

Emulsion Type Antirust Agent

Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical Industry

Power Plant

Steel Industry

Chemical

Automobile

Others

Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BYK (ALTANA)

Evonik

Air Products

Sartomer (Arkema)

BASF

Eastman

Elementis

Worlée-Chemie

3M

Huntsman

DowDuPont

Momentive

HD MicroSystems

Akzo Nobel

OM Group

Allnex

SEM

Nippon

Yangzhou Lida Resin

Capatue Chemical

Solvay

Shin-Etsu Chemical

PPG

Hexpol Compounding

Henkel

Ashland

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antirusting/Anti-rust Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

