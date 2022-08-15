Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyvinylidene chloride or PVdC is applied as a water-based coating to plastic films such as biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and polyester (PET). This coating increases the barrier properties of the film, reducing the permeability of the film to oxygen and flavours and thus extending the shelf life of the food inside the package.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((K Sqm))

Global top five Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coated PVDC One Side Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film include Mondi Group, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Cosmo Films Ltd, Bilcare Research AG, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, SKC Co., Ltd, Discovery Flexibles Ltd, Shiner International, Inc. and Caprihans, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K Sqm))

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coated PVDC One Side

Coated PVDC Two Side

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K Sqm))

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K Sqm))

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((K Sqm))

Key companies Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi Group

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Cosmo Films Ltd

Bilcare Research AG

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG

SKC Co., Ltd

Discovery Flexibles Ltd

Shiner International, Inc.

Caprihans

Interni Film

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello.Inc

Polinas

Treofan Group

RMCL

Unitika Ltd

