Wind Turbine Fiber Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wind Turbine Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Wind Turbine Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wind Turbine Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wind Turbine Fiber include Hexcel Corporation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Owens Corning (US), TPI Composites, Inc (US), Suzlon Energy Limited (India) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wind Turbine Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Blades

Nacelles

Others

Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wind Turbine Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wind Turbine Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wind Turbine Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Wind Turbine Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Toray Industries (Japan)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Owens Corning (US)

TPI Composites, Inc (US)

Suzlon Energy Limited (India)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wind Turbine Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wind Turbine Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wind Turbine Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wind Turbine Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wind Turbine Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wind Turbine Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wind Turbine Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wind Turbine Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wind Turbine Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wind Turbine Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wind Turbine Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wind Turbine Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wind Turbine Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wind Turbine Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wind Turbine Fiber Market Siz

