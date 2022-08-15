Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin is known for having an incredibly high heat deflection temperature. Even at extreme temperatures, this material maintains high strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin market was valued at 1193.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1581.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Processing Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin include Toray, RTP Company, Nagase Group, Solvay, Seyang Polymer and Ueno Fine Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Processing Method

Injection

Extrusion

Thermoforming

By Grade

Glass Fiber Reinforced

Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Others

Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Field

Electronic Field

Medical Devices

Others

Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

RTP Company

Nagase Group

Solvay

Seyang Polymer

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Crystal Polyester Resin Compani

