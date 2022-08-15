Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt Ores and Concentrates in global, including the following market information:
Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Cobalt Ores and Concentrates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cobalt Ores Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cobalt Ores and Concentrates include Glencore, Molybdenum, Erg, Sherritt, Huayou, Umicore, Jinchuan Group, Zijin Mining Group and Chengtun Mining Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cobalt Ores and Concentrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cobalt Ores
Cobalt Concentrates
Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Consumer Electronic
Others
Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cobalt Ores and Concentrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cobalt Ores and Concentrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cobalt Ores and Concentrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Cobalt Ores and Concentrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Glencore
Molybdenum
Erg
Sherritt
Huayou
Umicore
Jinchuan Group
Zijin Mining Group
Chengtun Mining Group
Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt
Beijing Hezong Science
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/