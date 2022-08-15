Tile Back Adhesive Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tile Back Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Tile Back Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tile Back Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tile Back Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tile Back Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1 Component Paste BG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tile Back Adhesive include DAVCO, Laticrete, Nippon Paint, Tammy, Chen Guang, Saint Gobain Weber, Bostik, Oriental Yuhong and Sika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tile Back Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tile Back Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tile Back Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1 Component Paste BG
1 Component Liquid BG
2 Component BG
Global Tile Back Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tile Back Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Project
Retail
Global Tile Back Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tile Back Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tile Back Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tile Back Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tile Back Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Tile Back Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DAVCO
Laticrete
Nippon Paint
Tammy
Chen Guang
Saint Gobain Weber
Bostik
Oriental Yuhong
Sika
Yuchuan
Wasper
EasyPlas
Vibon
Doborn
Kaben
MAPEI
Henkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tile Back Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tile Back Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tile Back Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tile Back Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tile Back Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tile Back Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tile Back Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tile Back Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tile Back Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tile Back Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tile Back Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tile Back Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tile Back Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tile Back Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tile Back Adhesive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tile Back Adhesive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tile Back Adhesive Market Siz
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/