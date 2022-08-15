Back Adhesive Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tile back adhesive is a dispersion applied on the back of tiles to improve their adhesion to ordinary mortars.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Back Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Back Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Back Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Back Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Back Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1 Component Paste BG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Back Adhesive include DAVCO, Laticrete, Nippon Paint, Tammy, Chen Guang, Saint Gobain Weber, Bostik, Oriental Yuhong and Sika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Back Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Back Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Back Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1 Component Paste BG

1 Component Liquid BG

2 Component BG

Global Back Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Back Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Project

Retail

Global Back Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Back Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Back Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Back Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Back Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Back Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DAVCO

Laticrete

Nippon Paint

Tammy

Chen Guang

Saint Gobain Weber

Bostik

Oriental Yuhong

Sika

Yuchuan

Wasper

EasyPlas

Vibon

Doborn

Kaben

MAPEI

Henkel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Back Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Back Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Back Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Back Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Back Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Back Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Back Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Back Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Back Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Back Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Back Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Back Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Back Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Back Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Adhesive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Back Adhesive Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 1 Component Paste BG

4.1.3 1 Component

