Synthetic Plant Hormones Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plant hormones are signal molecules produced within plants, that occur in extremely low concentrations. Plant hormones control all aspects of growth and development, from embryogenesis, the regulation of organ size, pathogen defense, stress tolerance and through to reproductive development.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Plant Hormones in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Synthetic Plant Hormones companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Plant Hormones market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Concentration of 90% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Plant Hormones include Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical, Shanghai Tongrui Biotech, Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical, Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech, Jiangsu Fengyuan Bioengineering and Jiangsu Bailing Agrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Plant Hormones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Concentration of 90%
Concentration of 85%
Others
Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cereals & Grains
Fruits
Vegetables
Others
Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Plant Hormones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Plant Hormones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Plant Hormones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Synthetic Plant Hormones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical
Shanghai Tongrui Biotech
Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical
Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech
Jiangsu Fengyuan Bioengineering
Jiangsu Bailing Agrochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Plant Hormones Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Plant Hormones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Plant Hormones Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Plant Hormones Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Plant Hormones Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Plant Hormones Companies
4 S
