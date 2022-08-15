Synthetic Plant Hormones Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plant hormones are signal molecules produced within plants, that occur in extremely low concentrations. Plant hormones control all aspects of growth and development, from embryogenesis, the regulation of organ size, pathogen defense, stress tolerance and through to reproductive development.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Plant Hormones in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Plant Hormones companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Plant Hormones market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Concentration of 90% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Plant Hormones include Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical, Shanghai Tongrui Biotech, Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical, Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech, Jiangsu Fengyuan Bioengineering and Jiangsu Bailing Agrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Plant Hormones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Concentration of 90%

Concentration of 85%

Others

Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Others

Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Plant Hormones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Plant Hormones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Plant Hormones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Plant Hormones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical

Shanghai Tongrui Biotech

Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical

Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech

Jiangsu Fengyuan Bioengineering

Jiangsu Bailing Agrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Plant Hormones Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Plant Hormones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Plant Hormones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Plant Hormones Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Plant Hormones Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Plant Hormones Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Plant Hormones Companies

4 S

