2022-2027 and Regional Solder Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Solder market was valued at 582.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Solder market, a metal or metallic alloy used when melted to join metallic surfaces; especially: an alloy of lead and tin so usedChina and North America are the major production bases of solder. The two regions contributed about 72% share in the global production market in 2017. In addition, China keeps its No 1 position in the recent years, of which production reached to 131 K MT in 2017. The industry is relatively scattered. Kester, Henkel, AIM, KOKI, Alpha Assembly Solutions and so on are the leading producers in the solder market. As for consumption, Asia-Pacific and North America are the major consumers as well. The two regions consumed about 165 K MT and 18 K MT respectively, with a total share of 87% in the consumption market in 2017. Although China has become the largest producer of solder, when considering the performance, the manufacturers in the country still have an obvious gap compared with those from European and American regions. Chinese solder manufacturers should be dedicated to performance improvement. As for the future market, considering its applications and downstream industries development, market insiders thinks that the global solder market will keep increasing with the GACR of 2.35% during the period of 2017-2022, accompanied with fierce completion as well as price fluctuations.

By Market Vendors:

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Senju Metal Industry

AIM Metals & Alloys

Qualitek International

KOKI

Indium Corporation

Balver Zinn

Heraeus

Nihon Superior

Nihon Handa

Nihon Almit

Henkel

DKL Metals

Kester

Koki Products

PT TIMAH (Persero) Tbk

Hybrid Metals

Persang Alloy Industries

Yunnan Tin

Yik Shing Tat Industrial

Qiandao

Shenmao Technology

Anson Solder

Shengdao Tin

Hangzhou Youbang

Huachuang

Shaoxing Tianlong Tin Materials

Zhejiang Asia-welding

QLG

Tongfang Tech

By Types:

Leaded Solder

Lead-free Solder

By Applications:

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aviation & Aerospace

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Solder Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Solder Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Solder Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Solder Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Solder Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Solder Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Solder (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Solder Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Solder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solder (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Solder Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Solder Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

