Nylon 11 Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon 11 in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon 11 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon 11 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Nylon 11 companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon 11 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bio-based PA 11 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon 11 include Arkema, Evonik, BASF, DuPont, EMS-Chemie Holding, UBE Industries, SK Chemicals, Solvay and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nylon 11 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon 11 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nylon 11 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bio-based PA 11
Petroleum-based PA 11
Global Nylon 11 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nylon 11 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Industrial
Consumer Goods
Electronics
Others
Global Nylon 11 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nylon 11 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon 11 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon 11 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon 11 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nylon 11 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arkema
Evonik
BASF
DuPont
EMS-Chemie Holding
UBE Industries
SK Chemicals
Solvay
Sumitomo Chemical
The Chemours Company
Mitsui Chemicals
Daikin Industries
DIC Corporation
Dongyue Group Limited
Fortron
Saudi Basic Industries
Honeywell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nylon 11 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nylon 11 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nylon 11 Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nylon 11 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nylon 11 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nylon 11 Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nylon 11 Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nylon 11 Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nylon 11 Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nylon 11 Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nylon 11 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon 11 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon 11 Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 11 Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon 11 Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 11 Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nylon 11 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bio-based PA 11
4.1.3 Petroleum-based PA 11
4.2 By Type – Global Nylon 11 Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type –
