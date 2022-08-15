Air Inflators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Air Inflators is a new air multi-stage compression device. It is a machine for increasing gas pressure or conveying gas. It can compress the free air to a compressed air with a gauge pressure of 20-30 MPa.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Inflators in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Inflators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Inflators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Inflators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Inflators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corded Air Inflator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Inflators include DEWALT, GISON Machinery, Icon Autocraft, Kobalt and Campbell Hausfeld, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Inflators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Inflators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Inflators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corded Air Inflator

Cordless Air Inflator

Global Air Inflators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Inflators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fire Industry

Mine Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Power Industry

Others

Global Air Inflators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Inflators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Inflators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Inflators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Inflators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Inflators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DEWALT

GISON Machinery

Icon Autocraft

Kobalt

Campbell Hausfeld

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Inflators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Inflators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Inflators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Inflators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Inflators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air Inflators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Inflators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Inflators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Inflators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air Inflators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air Inflators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Inflators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Inflators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Inflators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Inflators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Inflators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Inflators Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Corded Air Inflator

4.1.3 Cordless Air

