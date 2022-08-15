Grout Packers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Grouting packers provide a fast and reliable seal for grouting of the jacket/pile annulus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grout Packers in global, including the following market information:

Global Grout Packers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grout Packers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Grout Packers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grout Packers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grout Packers include Aardvark Packers, Multicrete Systems Inc, QSP, Epiroc, ChemGrout, Baski Inc, Pronal, Musthane and ChemGrout, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grout Packers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grout Packers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Grout Packers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Type

InflatableType

Others

Global Grout Packers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Grout Packers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dam Construction

Oil and Gas

Highway Construction

Mining

Others

Global Grout Packers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Grout Packers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grout Packers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grout Packers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grout Packers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Grout Packers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aardvark Packers

Multicrete Systems Inc

QSP

Epiroc

ChemGrout

Baski Inc

Pronal

Musthane

Inflatable Packers International (IPI)

Rockcreter

Van Ruth

Italswiss

Liaoning Futai Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grout Packers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grout Packers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grout Packers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grout Packers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grout Packers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Grout Packers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grout Packers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grout Packers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grout Packers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Grout Packers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Grout Packers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grout Packers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Grout Packers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grout Packers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grout Packers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grout Packers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Grout Packers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Mechanical Type

4.1.3 InflatableType



