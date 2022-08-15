Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tri-wall corrugated board consists of three plies of fluted paper which are glued together by two plies of paper or cardboard and the outer surfaces of which are likewise each covered with one ply of paper or cardboard.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard in global, including the following market information:
Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((K MT))
Global top five Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard companies in 2021 (%)
The global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
A(4.5~5.0mm) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard include Georgia-Pacific Packaging, Alliance Packaging, Acme Corrugated Box, Tjiwi Kimia, Greif, Tri-Wall, OX BOX, Shree Ganesh Packaging and DS Smith, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))
Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
A(4.5~5.0mm)
B(2.5~3.0mm)
C(3.5~4.0mm)
E(1.1~1.4mm)
Others
Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))
Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Appliances
Textiles
Food
Building Materials
Industrial Equipment
Others
Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))
Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((K MT))
Key companies Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Georgia-Pacific Packaging
Alliance Packaging
Acme Corrugated Box
Tjiwi Kimia
Greif
Tri-Wall
OX BOX
Shree Ganesh Packaging
DS Smith
International Paper
Smurfit Kappa Group
Rengo
Oji
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triple Wall Corrugated Paperboard Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/