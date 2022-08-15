Bolt Heaters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bolt Heaters are designed primarily to pre-heat large, drill holding bolts or studs. The Bolt Heater is used in the assembly or servicing of hydraulic presses, turbines or other equipment where a high concentration of heat is needed to expand, then wrench tighten tie rods.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bolt Heaters in global, including the following market information:

Global Bolt Heaters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bolt Heaters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bolt Heaters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bolt Heaters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gas Bolt Heaters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bolt Heaters include Indeeco, Hotco, Vulcan, Ivaldi, Big Chief, ProTherm, CETAL, HEATCO and ASPEQ (Heatrex), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bolt Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bolt Heaters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bolt Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gas Bolt Heaters

Electric Bolt Heaters

Others

Global Bolt Heaters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bolt Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Generation

Food & Plastic Processing

Others

Global Bolt Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bolt Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bolt Heaters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bolt Heaters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bolt Heaters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bolt Heaters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indeeco

Hotco

Vulcan

Ivaldi

Big Chief

ProTherm

CETAL

HEATCO

ASPEQ (Heatrex)

Thermon Heating Systems (Caloritech)

National Plastic Heater

Elmatic

Infinite Thermal Solutions Inc (ITS)

Resistencias Tope sa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bolt Heaters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bolt Heaters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bolt Heaters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bolt Heaters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bolt Heaters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bolt Heaters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bolt Heaters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bolt Heaters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bolt Heaters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bolt Heaters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bolt Heaters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bolt Heaters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bolt Heaters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bolt Heaters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bolt Heaters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bolt Heaters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bolt Heaters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gas Bolt Heaters

4.1.3 Electric Bolt Heaters

