2022-2027 and Regional Cyanate Ester Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Cyanate Ester Resin market was valued at 18.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cyanate ester resins are an important class of thermosetting polymers with high glass-transition temperature, low outgassing, and low dielectric constant and loss. These resins are used in a variety of applications such as printed circuit boards, radomes, structural composites for space applications, and adhesives.Cyanate Ester Resin production market is relatively concentrated. North America and Europe are the major production areas as well as the leading consumption market. However, small players in other areas like China are growing slowly in recent years, and they are seeking ways to enter into the global market. Raw material cost is the biggest cost section for cyanate ester resin manufacturing. cyanate ester compound, the main direct upstream material, are mostly supplied by Cyanate Ester Resin producer themselves. Huntsman, Lonza, TenCate, Cytec and Hexcel are the leading players in global market, Techia Corporation and Jiangdu Maida Group are key players in China production market. Price of Cyanate Ester Resin fluctuated obviously in 2012-2017, due to the upward trend of raw material prices and R & D expenditure, the Cyanate Ester Resin price is forecasted to keep a growing trend in next few years.

By Market Vendors:

Huntsman

Lonza

Techia Corporation

TenCate

Cytec

Hexcel

Jiangdu Maida Group

By Types:

Bisphenol-based Cyanate Ester Resin

Novolac-based Cyanate Ester Resin

By Applications:

Aircraft and Space Structures

Electronics

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Cyanate Ester Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Cyanate Ester Resin Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Cyanate Ester Resin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cyanate Ester Resin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cyanate Ester Resin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Cyanate Ester Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cyanate Ester Resin (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Cyanate Ester Resin Consu

