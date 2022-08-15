Load Shackles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Load Shackles are used for lifting, weighing and force measurement. They can be used to monitor tensile loads in applications where there may be limited headroom available.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Load Shackles in global, including the following market information:
Global Load Shackles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Load Shackles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Load Shackles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Load Shackles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Load Shackles include Fendercare Marine, LCM Systems Ltd, Scotload, MSL, Harken, Crosby, Strainstall, James Fisher and Sons and Certex Svenska AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Load Shackles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Load Shackles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Load Shackles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon Steel
Alloy Steel
Others
Global Load Shackles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Load Shackles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marine
Industrial
Architectural
Others
Global Load Shackles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Load Shackles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Load Shackles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Load Shackles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Load Shackles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Load Shackles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fendercare Marine
LCM Systems Ltd
Scotload
MSL
Harken
Crosby
Strainstall
James Fisher and Sons
Certex Svenska AB
Techno Monitoring
Althen
GN Rope Fittings
Van Beest
Britlift
Red Rooster
Hercules
Nobles
Rugged Controls
Sunjin
Suncor Stainless
East Brightness Hardware
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Load Shackles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Load Shackles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Load Shackles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Load Shackles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Load Shackles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Load Shackles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Load Shackles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Load Shackles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Load Shackles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Load Shackles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Load Shackles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Load Shackles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Load Shackles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Load Shackles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Load Shackles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Load Shackles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Load Shackles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Carbon Steel
4.1.3 Alloy Steel
