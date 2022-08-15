Speed Bumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Speed Bumps?(or?speed breakers) are the common name for a family of?traffic calming?devices that use vertical deflection to slow motor-vehicle traffic in order to improve safety conditions. Variations include the?speed hump,?speed cushion, and?speed table.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Speed Bumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Speed Bumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Speed Bumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Speed Bumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Speed Bumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Speed Bumps include Axelent, Aximum, Barrier Group, BENITO URBAN, CABKA Group, Ecobam Europa, Eco-Flex, Frontier-Pitts and Geyer & Hosaja, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Speed Bumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Speed Bumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Speed Bumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber Type

Plastic Type

Steel Type

Others

Global Speed Bumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Speed Bumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Highway

School

Hospital

Others

Global Speed Bumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Speed Bumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Speed Bumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Speed Bumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Speed Bumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Speed Bumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Axelent

Aximum

Barrier Group

BENITO URBAN

CABKA Group

Ecobam Europa

Eco-Flex

Frontier-Pitts

Geyer & Hosaja

Gradus

Innoplast (Thermoprene)

JSP

Justrite Safety Group

Pawling

Presfab

Reliance Foundry

Roadtech

Saferoads

Schake

SDI

Sino Concept

Solidor

The Rubber Company

TMI Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Speed Bumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Speed Bumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Speed Bumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Speed Bumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Speed Bumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Speed Bumps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Speed Bumps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Speed Bumps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Speed Bumps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Speed Bumps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Speed Bumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Speed Bumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Speed Bumps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speed Bumps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Speed Bumps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speed Bumps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Speed Bumps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rubber Type

4.1.3 Plastic Type

4.1.4 Steel Type

4.1.5

