Vacuum Coating Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vacuum coating processes use vacuum technology to create a sub-atmospheric pressure environment and an atomic or molecular condensable vapor source to deposit thin films and coatings. The vapor source may be from a solid or liquid surface (physical vapor deposition – PVD), or from a chemical vapor precursor (chemical vapor deposition – CVD). Vacuum coating machine is a kind of machine applied for vacuum coating process.
This report mainly covers the vacuum evaporation coating machine, vacuum sputtering coating machine, vacuum ion plating machine, CVD coating machine product type.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Coating Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Vacuum Coating Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vacuum Coating Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Evaporation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Coating Systems include Applied Materials, ULVAC, Buhler Leybold Optics, Shincron, AIXTRON, Von Ardenne, Veeco Instruments, Evatec and Optorun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Coating Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Evaporation
Sputtering
Ion Plating
CVD
Others
Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electronics
Packaging
Optical & Glass
Laboratory Research
Others
Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vacuum Coating Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vacuum Coating Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vacuum Coating Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Vacuum Coating Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Applied Materials
ULVAC
Buhler Leybold Optics
Shincron
AIXTRON
Von Ardenne
Veeco Instruments
Evatec
Optorun
Jusung Engineering
Showa Shinku
IHI
BOBST
Hanil Vacuum
Lung Pine Vacuum
Denton Vacuum
Mustang Vacuum Systems
CVD Equipment Corporation
Hongda Vacuum
SKY Technology
HCVAC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Coating Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Coating Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Coating Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Coating Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Coating Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Coating Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Coating Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Coating Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Coating Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Coating Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Coating Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Coating Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Coating Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vacuum Coating Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Coating Systems Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
