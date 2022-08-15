ISO Shipping Container Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An ISO container is an international intermodal container that is manufactured according to the specifications outlined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO containers are suitable for ship, rail and truck.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ISO Shipping Container in global, including the following market information:
Global ISO Shipping Container Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ISO Shipping Container Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five ISO Shipping Container companies in 2021 (%)
The global ISO Shipping Container market was valued at 9647.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13300 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Storage Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ISO Shipping Container include CARU Containers, China International Marine Containers, A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, COSCO SHIPPING Development, OEG Offshore Limited, Singamas Container, TLS Offshore Containers International, W&K Containers and CXIC Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ISO Shipping Container manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ISO Shipping Container Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ISO Shipping Container Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Storage Containers
Flat Rack Containers
Refrigerated Containers
Special Purpose Containers
Others
Global ISO Shipping Container Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ISO Shipping Container Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Industrial Products
Others
Global ISO Shipping Container Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ISO Shipping Container Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ISO Shipping Container revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ISO Shipping Container revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ISO Shipping Container sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies ISO Shipping Container sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CARU Containers
China International Marine Containers
A.P. Moller-Maersk Group
COSCO SHIPPING Development
OEG Offshore Limited
Singamas Container
TLS Offshore Containers International
W&K Containers
CXIC Group
YMC Container Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ISO Shipping Container Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ISO Shipping Container Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ISO Shipping Container Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ISO Shipping Container Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ISO Shipping Container Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ISO Shipping Container Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ISO Shipping Container Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ISO Shipping Container Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ISO Shipping Container Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ISO Shipping Container Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ISO Shipping Container Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ISO Shipping Container Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ISO Shipping Container Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ISO Shipping Container Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ISO Shipping Container Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ISO Shipping Container Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
