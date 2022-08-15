ISO Shipping Container Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An ISO container is an international intermodal container that is manufactured according to the specifications outlined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO containers are suitable for ship, rail and truck.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ISO Shipping Container in global, including the following market information:

Global ISO Shipping Container Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ISO Shipping Container Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ISO Shipping Container companies in 2021 (%)

The global ISO Shipping Container market was valued at 9647.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13300 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Storage Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ISO Shipping Container include CARU Containers, China International Marine Containers, A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, COSCO SHIPPING Development, OEG Offshore Limited, Singamas Container, TLS Offshore Containers International, W&K Containers and CXIC Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ISO Shipping Container manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ISO Shipping Container Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ISO Shipping Container Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Storage Containers

Flat Rack Containers

Refrigerated Containers

Special Purpose Containers

Others

Global ISO Shipping Container Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ISO Shipping Container Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial Products

Others

Global ISO Shipping Container Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ISO Shipping Container Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ISO Shipping Container revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ISO Shipping Container revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ISO Shipping Container sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ISO Shipping Container sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CARU Containers

China International Marine Containers

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

COSCO SHIPPING Development

OEG Offshore Limited

Singamas Container

TLS Offshore Containers International

W&K Containers

CXIC Group

YMC Container Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ISO Shipping Container Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ISO Shipping Container Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ISO Shipping Container Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ISO Shipping Container Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ISO Shipping Container Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ISO Shipping Container Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ISO Shipping Container Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ISO Shipping Container Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ISO Shipping Container Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ISO Shipping Container Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ISO Shipping Container Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ISO Shipping Container Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ISO Shipping Container Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ISO Shipping Container Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ISO Shipping Container Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ISO Shipping Container Companies

4 Sights by Product

