2022-2027 and Regional Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market was valued at 3237.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polystyrene (PS) is a synthetic aromatic hydrocarbon polymer made from the monomer styrene. Polystyrene also is made into a foam material, called expanded polystyrene (EPS) or extruded polystyrene (XPS), which is valued for its insulating and cushioning properties.Polystyrene can be solid or foamed. General-purpose polystyrene is clear, hard, and rather brittle. It is an inexpensive resin per unit weight. It is a rather poor barrier to oxygen and water vapour and has a relatively low melting point.Polystyrene is one of the most widely used plastics, the scale of its production being several million tonnes per year. Polystyrene can be naturally transparent, but can be coloured with colourants. Uses include protective packaging, containers, lids, bottles, trays, tumblers, disposable cutlery and in the making of models. Expanded polystyrene is solid foam or thermoplastic product that has characteristics such as low weight, insulation properties and durability. The thermal qualities of expanded polystyrene improve with its strength (density). EPS has a variety of applications such as for thermal insulation boards in building constructions and packaging products. EPS insulation foam is also used in closed cavity walls, roofs and floor insulation. It is the automatic choice for electronic goods cushioning and packaging. Manufacturers rely heavily on EPS due to its insulation and shock absorption capacity, as well as its ability to prevent or minimize product damage during the transportation of sophisticated equipment.

By Market Vendors:

ACH Foam Technologies

Flint Hills Resources

StyroChem

NOVA Chemicals

AlpekB. de C.V.

Sunpor Kunststoff

Synbra Holding bv

Total

Brodr. Sunde

Trinseo

DowDuPont

Kumho Petrochemical

SABIC

Kaneka Corporation

By Types:

Polystyrene

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

By Applications:

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Key Indicators Analysed

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption and Ma

