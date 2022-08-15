Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phenylephrine Hydrochloride is an alpha-1 adrenergic agonist used as a mydriatic, nasal decongestant, and cardiotonic agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride in global, including the following market information:

Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Phenylephrine Hydrochloride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Eye Drops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride include Surya Life Sciences, SNA Health Care, Arch Pharmalabs, ZEON Pharma, Cornileus Pharmaceuticals, Atlas Group, Shenzhen Oriental Pharma, Chifeng Arker Pharma and Hubei Merryclin and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenylephrine Hydrochloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Eye Drops

Tablet

Others

Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government Hospitals

Private Hospitals and Clinics

Healthcare organizations

Others

Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenylephrine Hydrochloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenylephrine Hydrochloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenylephrine Hydrochloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Phenylephrine Hydrochloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Surya Life Sciences

SNA Health Care

Arch Pharmalabs

ZEON Pharma

Cornileus Pharmaceuticals

Atlas Group

Shenzhen Oriental Pharma

Chifeng Arker Pharma

Hubei Merryclin

Wuhan Wuyao

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

