Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Phenylephrine Hydrochloride is an alpha-1 adrenergic agonist used as a mydriatic, nasal decongestant, and cardiotonic agent.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride in global, including the following market information:
Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Phenylephrine Hydrochloride companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Eye Drops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride include Surya Life Sciences, SNA Health Care, Arch Pharmalabs, ZEON Pharma, Cornileus Pharmaceuticals, Atlas Group, Shenzhen Oriental Pharma, Chifeng Arker Pharma and Hubei Merryclin and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phenylephrine Hydrochloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Eye Drops
Tablet
Others
Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government Hospitals
Private Hospitals and Clinics
Healthcare organizations
Others
Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Phenylephrine Hydrochloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Phenylephrine Hydrochloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Phenylephrine Hydrochloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Phenylephrine Hydrochloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Surya Life Sciences
SNA Health Care
Arch Pharmalabs
ZEON Pharma
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals
Atlas Group
Shenzhen Oriental Pharma
Chifeng Arker Pharma
Hubei Merryclin
Wuhan Wuyao
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
