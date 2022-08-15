Konjac Glucomannan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Konjac Glucomannan also known as KGM, is a natural polymer soluble dietary fiber. It is a superior product in all dietary fiber. It contains no calories and satiety, and can reduce and delay the absorption of glucose and inhibit fatty acids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Konjac Glucomannan in global, including the following market information:

Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Konjac Glucomannan companies in 2021 (%)

The global Konjac Glucomannan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powdery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Konjac Glucomannan include AuNutra, Konjac Foods, AuNutra Industries, Greenutra Resource, Kowa India, Baoji Konjac Chemical, TIC Gums, Precision Nutrition and FMC Biopolymer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Konjac Glucomannan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Konjac Glucomannan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powdery

Other

Global Konjac Glucomannan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diabetes

Constipation

Obesity

Food additive

Others

Global Konjac Glucomannan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Konjac Glucomannan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Konjac Glucomannan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Konjac Glucomannan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Konjac Glucomannan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AuNutra

Konjac Foods

AuNutra Industries

Greenutra Resource

Kowa India

Baoji Konjac Chemical

TIC Gums

Precision Nutrition

FMC Biopolymer

Green Fresh Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Konjac Glucomannan Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Konjac Glucomannan Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Konjac Glucomannan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Konjac Glucomannan Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Konjac Glucomannan Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Konjac Glucomannan Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Konjac Glucomannan Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Konjac Glucomannan Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Konjac Glucomannan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Konjac Glucomannan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Konjac Glucomannan Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Konjac Glucomannan Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Konjac Glucomannan Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Konjac Glucomannan Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Siz

