Konjac Glucomannan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Konjac Glucomannan also known as KGM, is a natural polymer soluble dietary fiber. It is a superior product in all dietary fiber. It contains no calories and satiety, and can reduce and delay the absorption of glucose and inhibit fatty acids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Konjac Glucomannan in global, including the following market information:
Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Konjac Glucomannan companies in 2021 (%)
The global Konjac Glucomannan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powdery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Konjac Glucomannan include AuNutra, Konjac Foods, AuNutra Industries, Greenutra Resource, Kowa India, Baoji Konjac Chemical, TIC Gums, Precision Nutrition and FMC Biopolymer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Konjac Glucomannan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Konjac Glucomannan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powdery
Other
Global Konjac Glucomannan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Diabetes
Constipation
Obesity
Food additive
Others
Global Konjac Glucomannan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Konjac Glucomannan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Konjac Glucomannan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Konjac Glucomannan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Konjac Glucomannan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AuNutra
Konjac Foods
AuNutra Industries
Greenutra Resource
Kowa India
Baoji Konjac Chemical
TIC Gums
Precision Nutrition
FMC Biopolymer
Green Fresh Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Konjac Glucomannan Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Konjac Glucomannan Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Konjac Glucomannan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Konjac Glucomannan Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Konjac Glucomannan Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Konjac Glucomannan Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Konjac Glucomannan Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Konjac Glucomannan Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Konjac Glucomannan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Konjac Glucomannan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Konjac Glucomannan Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Konjac Glucomannan Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Konjac Glucomannan Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Konjac Glucomannan Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Siz
