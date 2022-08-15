Automotive Powder Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Powder Coatings have high chemical and mechanical properties, including crush resistance, and excellent smoothness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Powder Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Automotive Powder Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Powder Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester/TGIC Powder Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Powder Coating include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, DowDuPont, Nippon Paint, Neokem, Nordson, BASF and Eastman Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Powder Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Powder Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester/TGIC Powder Coating

Acrylics Powder Coating

Polyester/Urethane Powder Coating

Hybrid Powder Coating

Epoxy Powder Coating

Others

Global Automotive Powder Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chassis/Frames

Wheels

Engine Blocks

Other Automotive Parts

Global Automotive Powder Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Powder Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Powder Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Powder Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Automotive Powder Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

DowDuPont

Nippon Paint

Neokem

Nordson

BASF

Eastman Chemical Company

DIC Corporation

Royal DSM

Evonik Industries

The Valspar Corporation

Kansai Paint

Jotun A/S

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Powder Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Powder Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Powder Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Powder Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Powder Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Powder Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Powder Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Powder Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Powder Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Powder Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Powder Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Powder Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Powder Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Powder Coatin

