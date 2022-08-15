Automotive Powder Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Powder Coatings have high chemical and mechanical properties, including crush resistance, and excellent smoothness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Powder Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7184776/global-automotive-powder-coating-2022-2028-813
Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Automotive Powder Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Powder Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester/TGIC Powder Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Powder Coating include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, DowDuPont, Nippon Paint, Neokem, Nordson, BASF and Eastman Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Powder Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Powder Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester/TGIC Powder Coating
Acrylics Powder Coating
Polyester/Urethane Powder Coating
Hybrid Powder Coating
Epoxy Powder Coating
Others
Global Automotive Powder Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chassis/Frames
Wheels
Engine Blocks
Other Automotive Parts
Global Automotive Powder Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Powder Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Powder Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Powder Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Automotive Powder Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
DowDuPont
Nippon Paint
Neokem
Nordson
BASF
Eastman Chemical Company
DIC Corporation
Royal DSM
Evonik Industries
The Valspar Corporation
Kansai Paint
Jotun A/S
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Powder Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Powder Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Powder Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Powder Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Powder Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Powder Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Powder Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Powder Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Powder Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Powder Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Powder Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Powder Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Powder Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Powder Coatin
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Powder Coating for Automotive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Powder Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Powder Coating for Automotive Sales Market Report 2021
Global Automotive Powder Coating Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition