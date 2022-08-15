Spine Surgery Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spinal Surgery Device is use special instruments and devices, from the normal anatomical structure to the lesion, complete the entire surgical procedure under visual conditions, in order to achieve smaller than traditional or standard spinal surgery incision, tissue trauma.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spine Surgery Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Spine Surgery Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spine Surgery Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Spine Surgery Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spine Surgery Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spinal Decompression Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spine Surgery Device include Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Stryker, Globus Medical, Zimmer Biomet, K2M, Orthofix International and Alphatec Spine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spine Surgery Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spine Surgery Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spine Surgery Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spinal Decompression

Spinal Fusion

Fracture Repair Devices

Arthroplasty Devices

Others

Global Spine Surgery Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spine Surgery Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Research Institutions

Global Spine Surgery Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spine Surgery Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spine Surgery Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spine Surgery Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spine Surgery Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Spine Surgery Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

NuVasive

Stryker

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet

K2M

Orthofix International

Alphatec Spine

RTI Surgical

Cook Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Aesculap Implant Systems

HPI Implants

Amedica

ChoiceSpine

Integra Lifesciences

Joimax

Organogenesis

Paradigm Spine

GS Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spine Surgery Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spine Surgery Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spine Surgery Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spine Surgery Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spine Surgery Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spine Surgery Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spine Surgery Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spine Surgery Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spine Surgery Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spine Surgery Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spine Surgery Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spine Surgery Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spine Surgery Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spine Surgery Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spine Surgery Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spine Surgery Device Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

