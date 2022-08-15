PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVC Gypsum Ceiling board is a lightweight building sheet made of natural gypsum and face paper as the main raw material, mixed with appropriate amount of fiber, starch, coagulant, foaming agent and water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board in global, including the following market information:

Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Ordinary Gypsum Ceiling Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board include Saint Gobain, VANS Gypsum, Sherlock Industries, USG Boral, Lafarge, Shreenath Gyptech, Gypsonite, Acoster and USG Boral. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Ordinary Gypsum Ceiling Board

PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Board

Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint Gobain

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral

Lafarge

Shreenath Gyptech

Gypsonite

Acoster

Acoster

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Gypsum Ceiling Board Companies

4 S

