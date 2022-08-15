Vision Screener Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vision Screener is a device that uses the principle of HARTMAN SHACK sensor to design the Suresight vision screening device. The light is refracted by the refractive system of the eye to the susceptor, and an instrument for obtaining refractive data such as the diameter of the ball and the axial position of the eye is processed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vision Screener in global, including the following market information:
Global Vision Screener Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vision Screener Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vision Screener companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vision Screener market was valued at 397.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 608.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vision Screener include Depisteo, Essilor, Takagi, WelchAllyn, Vistec, Plusoptix, Stereo Optical, Keystone and Honeywell Safety Products. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vision Screener manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vision Screener Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vision Screener Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable type
Stationary type
Global Vision Screener Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vision Screener Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Optical Shop
Others
Global Vision Screener Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vision Screener Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vision Screener revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vision Screener revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vision Screener sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vision Screener sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Depisteo
Essilor
Takagi
WelchAllyn
Vistec
Plusoptix
Stereo Optical
Keystone
Honeywell Safety Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vision Screener Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vision Screener Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vision Screener Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vision Screener Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vision Screener Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vision Screener Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vision Screener Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vision Screener Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vision Screener Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vision Screener Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vision Screener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vision Screener Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vision Screener Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vision Screener Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vision Screener Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vision Screener Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vision Screener Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Portable type
